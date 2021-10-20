CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Did you Know It’s Illegal to Take a Photo Doing This in Arkansas & Texas?

By Lisa Lindsey
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of photographers looking for the perfect backdrop for fall family photos, senior pics and other great photo opportunities. But there is a place that you can not get your photograph taken at or on because it's illegal to do so in the state of Arkansas and...

