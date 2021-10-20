CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Armed & dangerous: ETSU reports attempted carjacking on campus, suspect on run

By Mackenzie Moore
 7 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) officials issued a warning Wednesday afternoon that the suspect of an attempted carjacking on campus fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.

The warning, issued at 1:13 p.m., said the incident was reported to have happened on the first level of the main ETSU parking garage.

The warning states that the suspect — a male — is wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black sweatpants and was last seen fleeing toward the Shell gas station on West State of Franklin.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Public Safety at 423-439-4480 or contact 911.

