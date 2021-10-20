CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

These Two ‘Twilight’ Stars Just Recreated the Film’s Iconic Baseball Scene

By Jacklyn Krol
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost thirteen years later, Alice and Emmett Cullen have made a return to the screen and it's a home run!. On Monday (Oct. 18), Twilight stars Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz reunited to create a sketch comedy video for social media star Matt Cutshall's "Emo's...

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Black Lightning and Twilight stars team up for new murder mystery

Twilight's Kellan Lutz has been cast alongside Black Lightning's Cress Williams in upcoming murder-mystery film What Remains. According to Variety, Williams plays a pastor who is forced to confront his past when the man (played by Lutz) who murdered his wife returns to his small town, five years after the pastor forgave him for his crime.
MOVIES
Alternative Press

Twilight’-inspired “felt emo again might delete” honors the emo scene

Just in time for Halloween, Matt Cutshall has released a new Twilight-inspired video, “felt emo again might delete.” The visual is set to the classic scene anthem “Situations” by Escape The Fate. Cutshall has a long-running passion for emo—and a music career dating back to his former band It Boys!....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cutshall
Person
Nikki Reed
Person
Kellan Lutz
Person
Ashley Greene
Gamespot

Ryan Gosling To Star In Universal's Wolfman Film

Universal Pictures' "Dark Universe" hasn't quite manifested like the studio hoped, but its monster movies are still coming. Ryan Gosling will star in the upcoming Wolfman movie with Derek Cianfance directing, Variety reports. Details on the Wolfman film are basically non-existent--we don't even have a synopsis yet. We can probably...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Twilight#Movies#Film Franchise#Kellanlutz#Mattcutshall
TODAY.com

'Spencer' star Kristen Stewart recalls 'spooky day' filming Diana wedding dress scene

Kristen Stewart said wearing a replica of Princess Diana’s wedding gown was a "spooky" experience. The actor, 31, will portray Diana in the upcoming film “Spencer.” The movie, which takes place over a three-day time period in December 1991, does not reportedly include a full scene showing the wedding of Diana and Prince Charles in 1981. However, Stewart wears the princess’ famed wedding dress in a flashback sequence.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Darren Barnet Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Barnet has signed with Paradigm. The Japanese American actor is currently making a splash on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever in the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, love interest of the show’s lead Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). The show was renewed for a third season in August. Barnet will next star in the upcoming romantic comedy from the streamer, Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Shum Jr. releasing Nov. 5. Additionally at Netflix, he will lend his voice to the upcoming Netflix series Blue Eyed Samurai alongside George Takei, Brenda Song, and Randall Park. He recently wrapped production on the independent thriller Apophenia, in which he stars and produces. The feature is currently in post-production. Other credits include an arc in the final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of Shield, and his role in the hit NBC series This Is Us, as the younger version of Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson. He continues to be represented by 111 Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Stuns in Eye-Catching Mirror Pic

The return of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is now just days away and excitement is growing among fans. But fans aren’t the only ones getting excited about the fourth season of “Yellowstone” coming up. Several of the show’s cast members are also very excited about the show’s return. Many of them have taken to social media to express share that excitement with fans. Finn Little, Brecken Merrill and Jefferson While are among the “Yellowstone” stars who are thrilled that we are just days away from a new season. Today (Wednesday) was Hassie Harrison’s turn to take to social media and share a photo with fans. She doesn’t mention “Yellowstone” by name, but she is certainly ready for the new season.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
countryliving.com

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Star Nicole Kidman Just Posted the Most Iconic Instagram

Nine Perfect Strangers star Nicole Kidman got nostalgic and took a spellbinding trip down memory lane on Instagram. We're talking peak 90's fashion, witchy vibes, and Sandra Bullock!. Halloween is right around the corner and we're deep diving into Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween,' so what better time to celebrate...
INTERNET
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy