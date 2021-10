Cyberattacks are increasing in frequency, and some experts worry the worst is yet to come. Cyber security is no longer a “like to have," but instead, a “must-have” coverage for organizations of all industries and sizes. High-profile breaches have raised awareness nationwide, but many small to mid-size size business owners are operating under a false sense of cybersecurity. In reality, data hackers are looking for the path of least resistance. Nearly half of all attacks are against organizations of 250 employees or less.* It begs the question, what would you do if your organization was challenged with a cyberattack today?

