It takes a lot to make 670 horsepower, hit 8,600 rpm, and do so without shaking apart. It's not too often a genuinely new, genuinely exciting high-performance engine gets released for a production car, so when something like the C8 Corvette Z06's LT6 drops, it's worth going over in painstaking detail. The 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 gracing the engine bay of the most track-focused Corvette produces 670 horsepower without any help from forced induction. We've done our fair share of reading and research to find out how, but we also spoke with Josh Holder, a Corvette chief engineer who explained the ins and outs of this mechanical masterpiece.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO