The $20M investment will be used by Mojito for making new tools and resources that will help the company to expand its services. The funding round that helped the NFT firm Mojito to acquire the said investment of $20 million was led by Sotheby’s and Future Perfect Ventures. Other leading investors that had participated in the funding round headed by the firm were Connect Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, CMT digital, and Sfermion.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO