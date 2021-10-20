CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Rose claims misconduct on 'Batwoman'; Warner Bros. says it fired her for 'workplace behavior'

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Ruby Rose, who played Kate Kane in the CW's "Batwoman" series, is speaking out about her departure and alleging mistreatment on set.

The actress, 35, made accusations about a hostile work environment and detailed multiple allegations of misconduct against her producers and executives, including former Warner Bros. Television President Peter Roth. She exited the show in May 2020 and was later replaced by Wallis Day,

"Enough is enough," she wrote in a series of Instagram stories Tuesday, addressed to "Batwoman" executive producers Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. "I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set... I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and truth. Shame on you."

In response to the allegations, Warner Bros. strongly denied the accusations in a statement Wednesday.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of 'Batwoman' based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," the studio said.

USA TODAY has reached out to Rose's reps for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P51Dm_0cXEsa4c00
Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in the pilot episode of CW's "Batwoman." Kimberley French/CW

She directly called out Roth, who she said forced her to return to work 10 days after undergoing surgery for an injury on set.

"To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this. 10 DAYS! (Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I'd let everyone down because Peter Roth said he would recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set), instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal," she wrote alongside videos and photos of her X-rays.

She also claimed that her co-star Dougray Scott, who portrayed her on-screen father, "hurt a female stunt double and yelled like a little (expletive) at women and was a nightmare.

"He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined," Rose said.

Scott said he "absolutely and completely refute(s)" Rose's accusations, calling them "defamatory and damaging" in a statement. “They are entirely made up and never happened"

Warner Bros. also defended Scott in a statement Monday, calling him "a leader on the set."

"Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues."

USA TODAY reached out to Rose's manager for comment.

Adding to the alleged mistreatment, Rose criticized the continued "Batwoman" production at the height of the pandemic, claiming other Vancouver-based CW shows like "Riverdale" and "The Flash" were put on hold.

"@carolinedries has no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea... i told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates."

Rose said she did not quit the series, adding that working conditions "ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed batwoman, not me."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ruby Rose claims misconduct on 'Batwoman'; Warner Bros. says it fired her for 'workplace behavior'

