A perfect example of the difficulties of NFL short weeks

By BARRY WILNER
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
For those who oppose Thursday night NFL games, be it players, coaches, fans or bettors, this week is a perfect example of why.

It’s difficult enough to prepare for a Sunday game when you have key injuries, particularly at quarterback. And when both teams are uncertain about their quarterback situation, well, it doesn’t make for the best brand of football in a short week.

As for Pro Picks, it would be best to avoid making a choice for Denver, ranked 20th in the AP Pro32, at No. 13 Cleveland. The Broncos were a 3 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel SportsBook, before the Browns scratched Baker Mayfield because of his left shoulder injury. Case Keenum gets the start and the line dropped to 2 points with that news.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there, but just couldn’t make it on a short week.”

Denver, on the other hand, believes starting QB Teddy Bridgewater’s sore foot won’t sideline him. Drew Lock, who lost the job to the veteran Bridgewater in training camp, is the backup.

Von Miller, the Broncos’ star linebacker, virtually assured his team will break a three-game slide. We’re not so sure, even against Keenum.

BROWNS, 21-17

KNOCKOUT POOL: Tampa Bay kept us going and now Pro Picks takes the most obvious pick, unbeaten ARIZONA.

No. 30 New York Jets (plus 7) at No. 22 New England

Yes, the Patriots tend to play to the level of the opponent. A bad habit they will break Sunday.

BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 23-9

No. 25 Atlanta (plus 2 1/2) at No. 29 Miami

Thought about four other potential upsets, but settled near South Beach as the only one.

UPSET SPECIAL: FALCONS, 22-20

No. 31 Houston (plus 17 1/2) at No. 1 Arizona

So wanted to make this the Best Bet, but that’s a ton of points and we’ve been burned already this year.

CARDINALS, 30-16

No. 12 New Orleans (minus 5) at No. 23 Seattle, Monday night

A sign of the times in Seattle with the Seahawks a home underdog like this.

SAINTS, 25-21

No. 10 Kansas City (minus 5 1/2) at No. 9 Tennessee

The Titans don’t get much chance to relish their win over Buffalo.

CHIEFS, 36-33

No. 26 Washington (plus 9 1/2) at No. 7 Green Bay

Can the Packers clinch the NFC North this week? Not quite, but soon.

PACKERS, 30-20

No. 32 Lions (plus 15) at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford outduels Jared Goff after being traded for each other.

RAMS, 37-16

No. 11 Cincinnati (plus 6) at No. 3 Baltimore

The Bengals have come a long way, but they aren’t ready to beat the Ravens.

RAVENS, 24-17

No. 21 Indianapolis (plus 3 1/2) at No. 19 San Francisco

Two of the league’s most inconsistent squads.

49ERS, 23-21

No. 18 Chicago (plus 12) at No. 2 Tampa Bay

Giving that 44-year-old Bucs quarterback extra rest between games means ...

BUCCANEERS, 30-16

No. 24 Philadelphia (plus 3) at No. 14 Las Vegas

Philly could be a tough out by December. It’s October.

RAIDERS, 26-18

No. 27 Carolina (minus 3) at No. 27 New York Giants

If the Panthers can’t end their skid here, they are headed for the bottom.

PANTHERS, 20-13

___

2021 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 11-3. Against spread: 7-7.

Season: Straight up: 60-34. Against spread: 50-41-2.

Best Bet: Straight up: 4-2. Against spread: 4-2.

Upset Special: Straight up: 6-0. Against spread: 6-0.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Spun

Report: How Much Tom Brady’s 600th Touchdown Ball Is Worth

Tom Brady reached another major milestone on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears. He became the first quarterback ever to throw 600 touchdown passes. The historic moment came late in the first quarter when he rifled in a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver made the catch to give his team a 21-0 advantage and Brady another huge resume boost.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Watch: Jameis Winston yells at Tre’Quan Smith after play

Jameis Winston was heated with teammate Tre’Quan Smith after a failed third-down play in the fourth quarter on Monday night. Winston’s New Orleans Saints were tied with the Seattle Seahawks at 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Saints had a 3rd-and-12 situation and sent four receivers out on a pass play. Winston’s pass was batted down, and the Saints ended up punting.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

