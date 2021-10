Rishi Sunak is planning to soften the blow of his cuts to Universal Credit by tweaking the benefits system, according to reports.The chancellor is expected to change the so-called "taper rate" for claimants in work – a move which would let them keep more of their wages.But the £20 a week cut is still expected to go ahead – and charities warn that tweaking the taper will not help the poorest.Under plans reported by The Sun newspaper Mr Sunak would change the taper rate from 63p to 60p – a change which would still fall short of some Tory...

