Pokemon Go has announced plans to test out several new minor features in the coming weeks and months, starting with a soft launch of a new PokeStop power-up feature. Earlier today, Niantic posted a brief update to its official Pokemon Go blog announcing several upcoming minor gameplay adjustment tests in various parts of the world. Some of these features are geared towards onboarding new Pokemon Go players, including nickname suggestions for new trainers, a new Special Research story designed to introduce new trainers to the game, and an expanded set of Trainer Tips. Pokemon Go will also test out egg hatch updates that will allow players to skip the hatch animation for the first time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO