The CW has unveiled its first look at Kaci Walfall as the titular hero of its upcoming series Naomi. During Saturday’s DC FanDome presentation, the network shared a teaser that sees Walfall’s Naomi on the case of what seems to be a mysterious stunt involving superman. “I need this for my site,” Naomi interrupts her class before rushing out into the hallways. After grabbing her bags to get to the center of action ASAP, Naomi skateboards through the hallways of her school and reaches her destination. However, potentially overwhelmed by what she sees, Naomi loses consciousness. But right before it’s lights out for...

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO