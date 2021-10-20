CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Cast and Dates Set for A Christmas Story National Tour

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudiences across the country are getting their Christmas presents early. A national touring production of the Tony-nominated A Christmas Story, The Musical will begin preview performances on December 3 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut before visiting Boston, Baltimore and Durham, North Carolina. The cast will be led...

www.broadway.com

Broadway.com

See Sasson Gabay, Janet Dacal & the Cast of The Band's Visit National Tour

Sasson Gabay and Janet Dacal in "The Band’s Visit" They came floating on the jasmine wind! Check out fresh photos of the national touring production of the Tony-winning The Band's Visit, which resumed performances on October 5 at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina before heading out on a 25-city tour. As previously reported, Israeli film star Sasson Gabay plays Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film and reprised on both Broadway and the national tour when it first began in June 2019. Broadway's Janet Dacal returns as Dina, a role she played when she joined the touring production in January 2020.
MOVIES
Deadline

Casting Society Sets Date For 37th Artios Awards

The Artios Awards has its callback date, and it’s going green, so to speak. The Casting Society of America said today that its 37th annual trophy show is set for St. Patrick’s Day — Thursday, March 17. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More – Updated The ceremony will be held in Los Angeles — in-person, if Covid protocols permit — but no venue or nominations date was announced. The awards honor the contribution of casting professionals in feature film, TV, theater, short film and shortform series in 20 categories. See the Artios timeline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Broadway.com

Terrence McNally: Celebration of Life to Be Held on Broadway in November

Broadway will honor the late playwright Terrence McNally next month. Terrence McNally: Celebration of Life will take place on November 1 at 4PM ET at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The event is free and open to the public. McNally's husband, producer Tom Kirdahy, posted the information on Facebook saying "Over...
ENTERTAINMENT
phelpscountyfocus.com

OAT presents ‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’

Ozark Actors Theatre’s community branch “The Cedar Street Players” will present “A Christmas Story: The Musical" from Dec. 9-19. This classic holiday tale centers on a mischievous, bespectacled boy, Ralphie, who dreams of getting a BB-gun for Christmas. In the weeks before the big holiday, Ralphie, his friends and his...
PERFORMING ARTS
Broadway.com

Exclusive! Watch Joaquina Kalukango, Chilina Kennedy & More Sing the Opening Number of Broadway-Bound Paradise Square

Here's an exclusive first listen to the opening number of the previously announced Paradise Square. The new musical is playing Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre this fall before beginning performances at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre on February 22, 2022. It follows the denizens of a local saloon called Paradise Square as racial harmony is undone by a country at war with itself.
PERFORMING ARTS
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Waitress Star Jennifer Nettles to Offer Broadway Under the Mistletoe Concert Tour

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Grammy winner, Sugarland frontwoman and former Broadway.com vlogger Jennifer Nettles is starring as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles-scored Waitress through November 24. After leaving the show, she will head out on a holiday concert tour, Broadway Under the Mistletoe, which will play in Nashville, Atlanta and New York. Head here to learn more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Caroline, or Change’ Review: Broadway Revival Starring Sharon D. Clarke Is Timely and Necessary

The musical “Caroline, or Change” is back on Broadway for the first time since its captivating original production closed in 2004. The best theater revivals highlight the relevance of classic works for new audiences, and the Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the beloved Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori musical is certainly timely. It’s also necessary. In this production directed by Michael Longhurst, audiences are introduced to Fly Davis’ eye-catching set design even before the show begins. A statue of a soldier holding a confederate flag stands prominently center stage surrounded by tall stalks of wheat and green grass. An inscription...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Go Inside the Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change With New Photos and Video

The Broadway company of "Caroline, or Change" The Broadway revival of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change opens at Studio 54 on October 27, and now you can get a look at the production with these new photos and video. Starring Olivier winner Sharon D Clarke as Caroline, the musical also features John Cariani, Caissie Levy, Tamika Lawrence, Samantha Williams, Chip Zien and more. Directed by Michael Longhurst, Caroline, or Change is set in Louisiana in 1963. Revolution is in the air, but not so much for Caroline, the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It's a fantastical, magical place amid the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman, who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline's pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach. See more of the musical by checking out production photos and a video below!
MOVIES
Ashtabula Star Beacon

'A Christmas Story' will serve as Christmas parade theme in Ashtabula

ASHTABULA — This year’s downtown Christmas parade will delight folks who love Ralphie and his beloved Red Ryder BB gun. “A Christmas Story” is the theme of this year’s parade, slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 19, along Main and Park avenues in Ashtabula. “Where possible, units are asked to use...
ASHTABULA, OH
Broadway.com

Chicken & Biscuits' Ebony Marshall-Oliver & Alana Raquel Bowers on Why Their Broadway Debuts Feel 'Like Coming Home'

Charlie Cooper, Paul Wontorek, Ebony Marshall-Oliver & Alana Raquel Bowers on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" The family dramedy Chicken & Biscuits marks the Broadway debuts of both Ebony Marshall-Oliver and Alana Raquel Bowers. The performers met Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper at Mom's Kitchen & Bar on The Broadway Show to dish about the new show.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVShowsAce

Netflix ‘1,000 Miles From Christmas’: Plot, Cast And Release Date

As part of the Netflix Original selection of holiday movies, 1,000 Miles From Christmas looks like a worthy binge. Starring Tamar Novas and Andrea Ros, this warm and festive movie could give the Hallmark Channel something to worry about. Read on to learn the plot, cast and release date of this Christmas release on the streaming channel.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

The Phantom of the Opera, To Kill a Mockingbird

Meghan Picerno & Emilie Kouatchou on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this new episode of The Broadway Show will air in New York City on Sunday, October 31 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Women of the Movement, Starring Tony Winner Adrienne Warren, Gets Premiere Date

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Women of the Movement, ABC's upcoming series starring Tina Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till, will premiere on January 6, 2022 at 8PM ET. The six-episode series, which is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson, will air in three parts for three consecutive weeks. As previously reported, the series will also star Tony winner Tonya Pinkins as Mamie’s mother Alma Carthan. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Jagged Little Pill Resumes Broadway Performances

Lauren Patten in "Jagged Little Pill" You oughta know Jagged Little Pill is officially back on Broadway! The musical, which featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, resumes performances on October 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Tony winner Lauren Patten returns to the role of Jo along with newcomers Heidi Blickenstaff...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Caroline, or Change’ Then and Now, With Anika Noni Rose and Samantha Williams

The first thing audiences see at the new Broadway revival of “Caroline, or Change” is a statue of a Confederate soldier that, early on in the show, gets torn down in an act of protest. It’s a story element that could have been ripped from today’s headlines — but instead it’s a remarkably prescient detail in a musical that premiered in 2003. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “There was a foresight in that,” said Anika Noni Rose, the busy actor (“Maid,” “Jingle Jangle,” “The Princess and the Frog”) who won a Tony Award for her performance as Emmie, the title character’s daughter,...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Broadway League Releases Total Weekly Box Office Figures: Season Has Grossed $105M

The Broadway League, which said last summer that it would not release weekly box office figures – known in the industry as the grosses – due to the modified and even erratic performance schedules of this year’s productions, has decided to release weekly box office totals, the trade organization said Wednesday. “Due to the increased demand for how Broadway is doing,” said League president Charlotte St. Martin in a statement, “each week we are going to share a composite of the grosses, the capacity for the week, the grosses for the week, and the number of performances accomplished for the week....
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Marcus Paul James on opening night of "Ain't Too Proud" on Broadway. (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Complete casting has been announced for the first national touring production of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. After a week of public performances at Durham Performing Arts Center beginning on December 7, the tour will officially launch at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on December 14 before heading to over 50 cities across North America, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.
MOVIES
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES

