Helixx C. Armageddon - Rollercoaster

While the UK Parliament is currently, right at this moment, drafting an online safety bill with the premise that Facebook is “unquestionably making hate worse,” the only slightly better platform Twitter is responsible for merging the talents of an Austin-based band with their shoegaze idol. When the double couple quartet Blushing tweeted out to Miki Berenyi of Lush/Piroshka in 2018, after covering “Out of Control” for a Lush covers compilation, they didn’t expect Berenyi to slide into their DMs and agree to work with them. Now, three years later, the collaboration made in dream pop heaven has arrived.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO