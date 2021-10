The City has partnered with the Healthcare and Emergency Animal Rescue Team (HEART) to host monthly low-cost pet vaccination clinics for the community. The pet clinics will take place in the Civic Center parking lot at 401 E. Chapman Avenue every fourth Tuesday of the month. The next clinic date is Tuesday, October 26th. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting the "Clinic Services" section at www.heart4pets.org. Pets will be treated in the order of their arrival time. Pet owners must remain in their vehicles and wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose while visiting the clinic. For more information, please contact HEART at (714) 993-9193 or visit www.heart4pets.org.

PLACENTIA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO