Bates City Mayor Shawn Fox resigns from position

The mayor of Bates City, Missouri, resigned Tuesday night.

Now former Mayor Shawn Fox confirmed his resignation to KSHB 41 News Wednesday.

Fox told KSHB 41 his resignation followed Tuesday night's Board of Alderman meeting.

At that meeting Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Roy Trussell said that an investigation into the mayor had been completed.

"I think the city is on the way to healing" Trussel told KSHB 41 Wednesday afternoon. "The city received resignation from Shawn for the best interests of the city. We look forward to getting back to the day-to-day work."

In August, accusations were raised against Fox , claiming use of racial slurs and discrimination toward females.

Fox admitted Wednesday he used a racial slur, and the city said it does not condone racism, discrimination or retaliation of any kind.

"Whenever I told this story, one of them said the same word that I did, the N-word. I believe the other is the one that recorded it," Fox said.

A special board meeting was set to be held Wednesday night where the Board of Aldermen was going to initiate the impeachment process for Fox.

However, there were concerns that the quorum for the meeting would not be met because Alderman Donnie Hammond resigned Tuesday night and another official may have a conflict.

No reason for Hammond's resignation is available at this time.

Bates City has had extra attention lately due to a debate whether or not to dissolve the city's police department . That vote was tabled by the aldermen in August.

Roughly 250 people live in the jurisdiction, and dissolving the police department would leave law enforcement in the hands of the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

