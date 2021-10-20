CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of sidelined workers won't come back 'unless the math makes better sense to them'

By Dominick Reuter
Business Insider
 7 days ago

A 'We're Hiring!' sign is displayed at a Starbucks on Hollywood Boulevard on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • Sidelined workers could become a long-term drag on the US economic recovery, a Fed president warned.
  • A mismatch of expectations between workers and employers is also making it harder to fill jobs.
  • Many workers won't return to the workforce until the numbers make more sense, he said.

The current complications of the labor market risk becoming a drag on the long-term economic health of the US unless employers and community leaders solve a "math problem," Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said Tuesday .

In remarks at a workforce development symposium with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Barkin pointed to the roughly 6 million people who say they do want a job but aren't actively looking for work.

"The best source of more workers is those on the sidelines," he said. "And those on the sidelines won't come back to the labor market unless the math makes better sense to them, whether it be child care, benefits, compensation, transportation or investment in education."

Those sidelined 6 million people are in addition to the 8 million unemployed workers who have actively been looking for a job in the preceding four weeks. As the pandemic stretches on over 18 months, many workers have given up looking for jobs, leaving the labor force and bringing the official unemployment number down.

Barkin said he has observed four main barriers to people getting jobs: labor mismatches, family care, health coverage and employment incentives.

"All these issues existed before the pandemic, but it's fair to say they have intensified in the last 18 months," he said.

Beyond the more familiar mismatches of skills and location, Barkin said there's a larger mismatch of expectations between workers and employers that's making it even harder to get positions filled.

"Increasingly, we are seeing misalignment between the jobs available and the jobs workers want," he said.

For starters, employees are seeking better pay and flexibility than was previously the norm from employers, but that's only the beginning. They're also expecting better treatment on the job as well as greater support and stability for their lives outside of work.

Right now, Barkin said the numbers simply aren't adding up in the interests of many US workers, and that's driving them out of the labor force. In order to bring them back, some employers have told the Fed they are revising their drug-testing policies, offering more training for new hires, and considering relevant career experience in lieu of a degree.

In addition, those employers who think more creatively about how to accommodate the needs of parents and caregivers or individuals living with a disability can gain access to a wider talent pool than those who don't. Barkin pointed to Canada and Japan for having implemented successful approaches at inclusivity.

Barkin charged employers and policymakers with the responsibility for solving this math problem and improving "the real and perceived benefits versus the costs of employment."

The US has enough people to power its recovery from the pandemic and return to growth, Barkin said, and it's up to business and community leaders to figure out how to get them off the sidelines and into jobs.

Comments / 14

Richard Brown
6d ago

good thing America was built before they came along.as for child care? if can't afford something don't do it!!! the world owes nobody a living. ITS NOT IN CONSTITUTION.

Reply(9)
2
 

southlakessentinel.com

American Employees Have Had Enough

All across America, employers are losing workers and are unable to find employees to replace them. In the midst of the pandemic, employers have been pushing their employees to their limits, and the employees have finally had enough. The Bureau of Labor reported as of Thursday, October 14th, there was...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

3 states lead the U.S. in the rate of workers quitting their jobs

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs across the U,S., a trend some have dubbed the "Great Resignation." But the phenomenon is making an outsized impact in some regions: In Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho, more than 4% of workers voluntarily left their jobs in Augus — the highest rates in the country.
ECONOMY
lavozdeanza.com

Workers are realizing their worth and quitting by the millions

With the pandemic raging on and continuous failures to improve work conditions, Americans have been quitting en masse in an event called the “Great Resignation.” This was a long time coming and these workers deserve to seek better conditions and quality of life. While Americans have been quitting from all...
LABOR ISSUES
cltampa.com

Florida man applies to 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth

After hearing several local business owners complain that they can't find employees for hourly work, Holz set about his experiment, documenting the results in a spreadsheet. In a bit of pushback to the all-around lie that people don't want to work anymore, a Florida man applied for more than 60 entry-level jobs in his area and only heard back from one.
FLORIDA STATE
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Improving Jobless Claims Make Fourth Payment Less Likely

Will Americans be in line for a fourth stimulus check? Not if unemployment numbers keep improving. Though many families are enjoying the monthly payments stemming from the expanded Child Tax Credit -- the most recent of which went out on Oct. 15 -- those installments will soon come to an end. And those who aren't parents of course aren't eligible for the boosted credit. As such, many Americans are still holding out hope for a fourth stimulus check.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

40 companies demand meetings with the White House over Biden's vaccine mandates for 80 million workers over concerns of how they will pay for testing or deal with workers who refuse

More than 40 groups and individuals are requesting meetings with administration and Labor Department officials regarding concerns and confusion over Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate for private companies. Last month, President Biden issued an executive order requiring companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccines for their workers –...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Occupation With the Oldest Workers

More and more people are working into their later years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many Americans don’t have enough money to retire, at least if they want to keep their current financial lifestyles. People who want to live as they have need to remain employed full time. This has several consequences. Among […]
ECONOMY
