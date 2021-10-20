SL to Deliver Another Voter-Approved Drainage Project

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land City Council approved a $1.9 million construction contract for drainage improvements in Greatwood.

The project was part of four general obligation bond propositions totaling $90.76 million decisively approved by Sugar Land voters on Nov. 5, 2019. The projects included in the propositions were selected based on extensive planning through various master plans, City Council input and the results of citizen satisfaction surveys that indicated drainage, public safety and traffic/mobility are the top three priorities for residents.

More than $47 million was approved for drainage improvements, including the Greatwood project that is expected to begin in November 2021 and should be finished by October 2022.

“During a storm on May 7, 2019, the Greatwood subdivision received more than 13 inches of rain in 9 hours,” said City Engineer Jessie Li. “This was an extreme rainfall event that caused severe street ponding, and several homes in Greatwood Village experienced structural flooding. This project addresses a need identified by our residents and demonstrates our commitment to deliver projects approved by voters in the 2019 bond election.”

The Greatwood Village Drainage Improvement Project will address existing structural flooding by designing and implementing drainage improvements in area east of Crabb River Road, north of Sansbury Boulevard, west by Greatwood Parkway and south of the Fort Bend County Levee Improvement District No. 11 Middle Bayou.

“This construction project will involve modifying the storm drainage outfall into the LID 11 Middle Bayou, replacing storm sewer lines, reconstructing concrete roadways and replacing inlets,” said Li.

The project scope of work includes the following items:

Remove and replace existing inlets and reinforced concrete pipe as needed to tie into the existing storm sewer system throughout the Greatwood Village neighborhood.

Install new storm sewer inlets, manholes, junction boxes and reinforced concrete pipe starting downstream on Alderwood Drive, Millwood Drive, Honeysuckle Lane, Cypress Village Drive, Laurel Drive, Berrytree Lane and Morningside Drive. Modify the outfall into FBC LID No. 11 Middle Bayous.

Replace street concrete pavement and curb damaged during the installation of the storm sewer system along the streets mentioned above.

Adjust or replace any sanitary sewer service lines, water service lines, meters or cleanouts as needed to accommodate placement of proposed storm sewer.

Abandon or remove existing pipe and manholes of the replaced storm sewer lines.

Updates to residents during construction will include door hangers, DMS signs (as needed), homeowner association notifications and face-to-face meetings with city staff.

Visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/CIPStoryMap for updates on capital improvement projects or www.sugarlandtx.gov/NotifyMe to sign up for notifications about road closures and service interruptions caused by city construction and maintenance projects.

For more information about the 2019 bond election, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/GObonds.