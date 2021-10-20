CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MagSafe on the new MacBook Pro: Everything you need to know

By Andrew O'Hara
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. charge with the magnetic connector. This allows for the cable to snap into position, align itself properly, but also come...

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals: Everything we know so far

Black Friday isn’t far off. All kinds of retailers are prepping their excellent Black Friday deals, and we’re expecting great deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and more. Best Buy in particular is expected to offer hundreds of incredible deals. In fact, there will likely be so many deals that it may be hard to find the right ones for you. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Black Friday itself takes place on November 26, so it may be some time before we get some actual Black Friday Best...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

New MacBook Pro with M1 Max processor will ditch Touch Bar, adopt MagSafe

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is expected to launch numerous products at Monday's "Unleashed" Apple Event, but the bulk of the presentation is anticipated to revolve around the MacBook Pro. With the potential launch of the14-inch MacBook Pro alongside an updated 16-inch MacBook Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offered his predictions, as well as further details on what went into the creation of the new models.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Magsafe#Laptop#Appleinsider#Hdmi#Sdxc#Usb C
wccftech.com

2021 MacBook Pro Features A New Thermal System That You Will Rarely Need With Apple Silicon

Apple announced the new 2021 MacBook Pro models recently and the new laptops have a lot going for them. While the new design is a more than welcome addition, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have clearly stolen the show. The new Apple Silicon is not only powerful when it comes to performance but also power efficient. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models feature a new chassis with improved thermals that Apple says that you will rarely use due to the efficiency of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
9to5Mac

Apple announces 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: new design, display notch, 120Hz, M1 Pro chip, HDMI, MagSafe, more

As part of its October Unleashed event, Apple today unveiled the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pro features the ‘M1 Pro’ chip, with 8 high-performance cores and 2 high-efficiency cores, a 16-core GPU and 32 GB RAM. There’s also an ‘M1 Max’ chip, which doubles RAM and GPU again. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1999 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2499.
COMPUTERS
ithinkdiff.com

2021 MacBook Pro camera and speaker upgrades – all you need to know

Today, Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro powered by two next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models deliver “groundbreaking” processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance with even battery life than M1 powered MacBook Pro (2020) and much more. We have listed down everything you need to know about the camera and audio systems of the new MacBook Pro.
COMPUTERS
NewsTimes

Apple Just Announced New MacBooks and AirPods - Here's What You Need to Know

Apple announced new AirPods and updates to its Mac Mini desktop and MacBook Pro laptops at a virtual presentation recorded at its campus in Cupertino, California. The event kicked off with some announcements to Apple Music, the company’s music streaming service. Subscribers will be able to search for music by “mood” (think dinner party), which will surface songs appropriate for that event. Apple also introduced a new Music Voice Plan tier, which costs $4.99. Subscribing to this plan allows you to access the entire Apple Music catalogue, but doesn’t include access to lossless audio or spatial audio tracks, lyrics, music videos. While this plan doesn’t limit the tracks you can listen to, it does constrain you a little bit. You won’t be able to use Apple Music app on the Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android to select music, you’ll only be able to ask Siri to play the music you want from Apple devices.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Apple Claims Powerful M1 Pro And Pro Max Chips Will Lay Waste To The Fastest PC Laptops

It was a little over a year ago when Apple announced plans to inject its Mac systems with its own custom Apple Silicon based on Arm, kicking Intel and its x86 chips to the curb in the process. What was said to be a two-year transition plan began in earnest with the M1 system-on-chip. That's officially a last-gen part now, with Apple today having introduced its upgraded M1 Max and M1 Pro.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Preorders, specs, pricing, features and everything else you need to know

The leaks can stop now. Google's Pixel Fall Launch event took place on Tuesday where the Android-makers latest pair of smartphones finally became official. We already knew what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro looked like, and we had a really good idea of what kind of features either phone would offer thanks to both Google pre-announcing things like the switch to its own Google Tensor processor, and a series of leaks leading up to the launch.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

'Apple Watch Pro' branding revealed in 2015 demo unit

Images of an "Apple Watch Pro" logo surfaced online Monday, suggesting Apple at one time mulled alternative branding for its top-tier wearable. Discovered by YouTube channel Apple Demo in the system files of an early Apple Watch display unit, the "Apple Watch Pro" logo appears beside PNG files for already released models including Apple Watch Sport and Apple Watch Edition.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

HomePod 15.1 update brings Apple Music Lossless & Dolby Atmos support

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An update for theHomePod mini and HomePod has been issued by Apple, with HomePod Software Version 15.1 adding Lossless support along with Dolby Atmos to the company's smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Skip long MacBook Pro delivery times, by ordering from your local Apple Store

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The shipping times on the the newMacBook Pro are rough online, but there are options if you want a stock configuration.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

16-inch MacBook Pro teardown reveals pull-tab battery adhesive & tweaked internals

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Teardowns of Apple's newMacBook Pros have commenced, with one of the first showcasing the slightly tweaked internals of a 16-inch model with M1 Max chip.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy