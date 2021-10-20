MagSafe on the new MacBook Pro: Everything you need to know

Apple announced new AirPods and updates to its Mac Mini desktop and MacBook Pro laptops at a virtual presentation recorded at its campus in Cupertino, California. The event kicked off with some announcements to Apple Music, the company’s music streaming service. Subscribers will be able to search for music by “mood” (think dinner party), which will surface songs appropriate for that event. Apple also introduced a new Music Voice Plan tier, which costs $4.99. Subscribing to this plan allows you to access the entire Apple Music catalogue, but doesn’t include access to lossless audio or spatial audio tracks, lyrics, music videos. While this plan doesn’t limit the tracks you can listen to, it does constrain you a little bit. You won’t be able to use Apple Music app on the Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android to select music, you’ll only be able to ask Siri to play the music you want from Apple devices.

