Minnesota State

Government orders study that could lead to mining ban, dealing serious blow to proposed copper-nickel mine in Minnesota

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Government orders study...

www.fox28spokane.com

Inhabitat.com

Mining in Minnesota halts as government considers 20-year ban

The Biden administration is considering a U.S. Forest Service application requesting a 20-year mining ban on national forest land in Minnesota. The agency wants over 200,000 acres of land south of the Boundary Waters in Minnesota to be exempt from all proposed mining activities. If the application is successful, the ban would stop Chilean mining company Antofagasta’s Twin Metals Minnesota subsidiary from constructing a $1.7 billion underground copper-nickel mine in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Senator Smith supports Biden hitting the brakes on MN copper-nickel mine

(Minneapolis, MN) -- U-S Senator Tina Smith is supporting the Biden administration's proposed two-year study on the safety of copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness. The Trump administration halted a previous mineral withdrawal study of the B-W-C-A in 2018. Smith said, "this wilderness is irreplaceable, and known not only to generations of Minnesotans as a special place but also across the world as a unique resource. I am determined to protect it." State Senators Tom Bakk of Cook, Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids are concerned the study puts the mining project at risk. They said in a joint statement, "shutting down the process completely is shortsighted and costly to the American worker."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Biden Admin. Orders Study That Could Mean 20-Year Ban On Copper Mining Near BWCA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Biden administration dealt a serious blow Wednesday to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota, ordering a study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The government said it has filed an application for a “mineral withdrawal,” which would begin with a comprehensive study of the likely environmental and other impacts of mining if it were permitted in the watershed that flows into the Boundary Waters. “This is a win for clean water. A win for science, the law and for the millions of people who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
abc17news.com

Biden administration delivers serious blow to Minnesota mine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration has dealt a serious blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northeastern Minnesota. The government ordered a study Wednesday that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness. The administration says it has filed an application for a “mineral withdrawal.” It would begin with a comprehensive study of the likely environmental and other impacts of mining if it were permitted upstream from the Boundary Waters. The Obama administration tried to kill the project when it launched a similar process, but the Trump administration reversed that decision.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

In blow to Twin Metals, U.S. proposes mining ban for Boundary Waters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday proposed banning mining in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters region for 20 years, a step that would block Antofagasta Plc’s Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project. The announcement, which reverses a decision by former President Donald Trump, sets off a review process for...
METAL MINING
Washington Post

Biden launches review that could ban copper mining near Minnesota wilderness area

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced that it would complete a major environmental analysis of mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a natural preserve that is the subject of a tug of war between Democratic and Republican administrations. The new application for a “mineral withdrawal,” which launched the...
MINNESOTA STATE
eenews.net

Biden shields Boundary Waters, deals blow to copper mine

The Biden administration today took steps to protect a sprawling wilderness area within Minnesota’s Superior National Forest from mining, a move that could derail plans for a contentious copper-nickel mine that riled conservationists and lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The Interior and Agriculture departments today announced plans to protect the Boundary...
METAL MINING
pinalcentral.com

New report updates groundwater estimates for proposed Resolution Copper mine

SUPERIOR — As rivers and reservoirs dry up throughout the Southwest, Arizona is now months away from mandated cutbacks of Colorado River supplies. As sustaining groundwater becomes vital for the state, particularly in agriculture, potential projects with high water consumption have come under renewed scrutiny. Last week, the San Carlos...
SUPERIOR, AZ
wkzo.com

U.S. appeals court hints at support for Rio’s Resolution copper mine

(Reuters) – A federal appeal court on Friday questioned whether it had the power to override an act of Congress that gave Rio Tinto Ltd land in Arizona for its Resolution copper mine, which has been challenged by Native Americans. “It’d be nice if Congress or someone would make more sense out of this,” said U.S. Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon, as the court appeared likely to support the U.S. government plan to give Rio Tinto the Arizona land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 28 Spokane

Local calls in Eastern Washington to require area code for 10-digit dialing

SPOKANE, Wash. – As of Sunday, October 24 callers in Eastern Washington will have to include the 509 area code when making phone calls. It might seem self-explanatory, and in many cases most people already include the area codes when they dials phones no matter where they are. However, Eastern Washington is the only place in Washington State that does not already require 10-digit-dialing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Feds hit brakes — again — on copper mining near Boundary Waters

The Biden administration is seeking a 20-year moratorium on copper mining in Superior National Forest near the Boundary Waters National Canoe Area Wilderness, repeating a process that started, and stopped, under previous administrations. In a joint announcement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture — which...
AGRICULTURE
mining.com

Mexico eyes ‘strategic minerals,’ copper limits in mining reform

A proposed mining overhaul from Mexico’s president that seeks greater government control over the sector has swung the ruling party back to its nationalist leanings and alarmed industry leaders. At the heart of the proposal is the country’s nascent lithium industry. It could also include copper, the heavyweight of Mexico’s...
INDUSTRY
