Public Safety

Op-Ed: There are far more defensive gun uses than murders; here’s why you rarely hear of them

Albia Newspapers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans know that guns take many innocent lives every year, but many don’t know that firearms also save them. On May 15, an attacker at an apartment complex in Fort Smith, Ark., fatally shot a woman and then fired 93 rounds at other people before a man killed him with a...

Whobitchacockov
6d ago

The narrative. That’s why. We have two choices regarding guns in this country: You can fear them or learn about them. Contrary most of the people with Ds next to their names, they aren’t going anywhere.

William Zehner
7d ago

and that my friend is why we have the second amendment and it should be left alone

Jim Adamson
6d ago

There are 50% more bad guys taken out by armed citizens than there are police. Police can't be everywhere.

