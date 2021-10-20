National Positive Attitude Month

Funny how we delegate days and months to certain causes. The truth is that every day should be a suicide prevention day. Sadly, death by suicide is among the leading causes of death overall in the United States. There are, on average, 123 suicides each day. It is the tenth leading cause of death in America — second leading for ages 23-35 and third leading for ages 15-24. In 2019, there were 1.38 million number of suicide attempts in the US and 47,511 Americans who died by suicide. Calls to suicide hotlines have increased since the fall of Kabul as many veterans are having a hard time understanding the military withdrawal. (Source: Daily Beast, August, 29, 2021) As an individual, I know first-hand what it feels like to have family members and friends die by suicide. As a professional, I know the grief and loss that folks experience when someone close to them dies by suicide and the challenges they face. Suicide is not an easy subject to talk about. It’s often filled with shame and hushed whispers across the room: Did you know? What could we have done? Few people understand that death by suicide is a brain disease, and few understand the enormity of pain that loved one’s experience. NAMI has produced an infographic which helps us look at how suicide affects many different populations. (View the PDF)

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO