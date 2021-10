BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and other federal officials on Wednesday visited Baltimore to announce a new federal overdose prevention strategy. The strategy is designed to increase access to care and services for those who use substances that cause overdoses by focusing on the diverse treatment options for substance use disorder. Becerra made the announcement alongside Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Mayor Brandon Scott at Health Care for the Homeless in Baltimore. “With this new strategy, we’re breaking new ground to address the full range of drug use and addiction that can result in overdose...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO