Statement Blush Is Back—Here Are 11 to Try

First things first: I’m obsessed with learning about skin-care ingredients. Ever since I dipped my toes into the world of skin-care a little over three years ago, I constantly exercise my due diligence to find products and ingredients that can help placate my most common complexion concerns: dryness, sensitivity, enlarged pores (specifically on my T-zone), and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. That being said, I’m always looking for brands and products that not only provide transparency about what’s in their products, but give me access to some of the most potent, dermatologist-recommenended ingredients without having to step one foot in an office. So once I heard about dermaGEEK, a skin-care brand that puts both science and dermatologist-recommended formulas top of mind, I was all ears.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO