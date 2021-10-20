CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great New Products For Fall

ABC Action News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is in full swing and with fall comes new products and trends! Our friend, Entertainment &...

www.abcactionnews.com

ABC Action News

WOW Skincare Products

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to Wow you with these awesome products.. Amazon’s best-selling brand WOW Skin Science has all the fall beauty finds from head to toe!. FEATURED PRODUCTS. WOW Skin Science Moringa Body Butter. Available for only $14.95. WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Body...
SKIN CARE
Up and Coming Weekly

Fall is a great time to enjoy walking

With the beautiful days and cooler weather, fall beckons us to be outside and walk. The most popular exercise in the U.S. is walking, and a person can average walking 65,000 miles in a lifetime which is equivalent to walking three times around the earth. Walking is a minimal impact,...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

17 viral TikTok products that make great holiday gifts in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. TikTok is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Brenham Banner-Press

Tips for Fall Hikes That Are Great for the Mind and Body

(StatePoint) Americans are discovering the mental and physical benefits of outdoor recreation with great enthusiasm. Not only does fall hiking offer unparalleled views and breathtaking experiences, it is a great way to relieve stress and even a better way to stay fit. Whether it’s a hike in the woods, a...
LIFESTYLE
K96 FM

2021 Fall Radio Auction – Great Deals & Great Fun

It's that time again - time for pumpkin spice everything, cooler evenings, football and. It's going to be one of our best with great deals on items you want and items you need!. You can grab the flier out of your local paper this week or download a copy right...
SHOPPING
EatThis

These 5 Beloved Grocery Store Chains Are Closing Locations Right Now

The past year and a half has left a mark on the food industry—supply shortages and delays, higher prices leading consumers to flock to lower-cost options, and a new standard for health and safety. More people are swapping the in-store experience for more convenient delivery substitutes than ever before, and concerns from essential workers about being on the frontlines during a pandemic led to a shortage in retail employees.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

This Halloween Decoration Has Aldi Shoppers Cracking Up

The United States is home to more than 2,000 Aldi grocery stores (via Scrapehero), and if you have yet to visit the one closest to your house, we have one question for you: What are you waiting for? The German supermarket prides itself on providing customers with high-quality products at astoundingly low prices, and while that may sound too good to be true, most, if not all, Aldi shoppers will happily vouch for the chain. On top of saving you a considerable amount of cash when restocking your refrigerator, Aldi also states on its website that it aims for "quick and efficient service" so you can get in and out of the store as fast as possible.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allrecipes.com

Here's Why You Need to Pay Attention to the Walmart Clearance Tags

The first Walmart opened in 1962 as a small discount store. Its idea was simple: sell more for less. Over the past 50 years, Walmart has grown into the largest retailer in the world with over 10,000 stores worldwide — all while sticking to their original mantra. In fact, Walmart's prices are known for being low every day, but if you're looking to save even more, you'll want to head to the clearance section.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Packet-in! Woman is left speechless after finding a whole 'soggy' potato and NO crisps in a bag of lightly salted from Aldi

A woman who hoped to snack on some crisps for lunch was left speechless after opening a packet bought from a local supermarket only to find one whole 'soggy' potato. Leah, 30, who lives in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, explained that she hadn't noticed any unusual shape or weight when she bought a multi-pack of crisps from Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Denver Channel

Walmart Black Friday starts next week, but with one catch

If you are someone who traditionally waits till Black Friday and Cyber Monday to do the bulk of your holiday shopping, you might want to change your plans this year. With expected shortages everywhere, stores are now rolling out early Black Friday deals, which are surprisingly good for this time of year.
SHOPPING
komando.com

How to buy unclaimed Amazon and USPS packages (Yes, it’s legal!)

Across the U.S., there are thousands of pieces of airline baggage that go unclaimed each year. Tap or click here for the one thing you should never put in checked luggage. Whether it was mishandled by the airline or a passenger forgot to pick it up, they can be found in almost every major city.
RETAIL

