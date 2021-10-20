Open-Enrollment at MetLife

This message to all faculty, staff, and OPS has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. In follow up to our previous communication, Open Enrollment is an annual opportunity to change your State of Florida insurance benefits, such as health, dental, vision, etc. Open Enrollment ends on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. (ET). Your 2022 open enrollment benefits statement can be viewed online with your People First account through the navigation: Insurance Benefits > Insurance Benefits Statement.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO