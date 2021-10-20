Return-to-work policies should be a critical element in your workers’ compensation program

Anticipate many different outcomes as you plan in order to diminish the risk to your workplace and employees. Employers are using an array of initiatives, such as paid time off, financial incentives and restricted access in the workplace to increase employee COVID-19 vaccination rates. Yet, many are struggling to achieve the high vaccination rates necessary to prevent continued outbreaks from the contagious Delta variant. In response, the Biden administration announced that businesses with 100 or more employees must implement a vaccine mandate, with surveillance testing as an alternative for unvaccinated employees. As companies wait for clarity from the forthcoming regulations, they are faced with difficult—and urgent—questions of how to best protect their employees and their business. We address seven critical questions that employers should consider as they roll out their own initiatives.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO