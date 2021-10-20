CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Return-to-work policies should be a critical element in your workers’ compensation program

By Randy DeVaul
ishn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are basic concepts about workers’ compensation that everyone within an organization should know so that everyone works together toward getting the injured employee and the company back to 100% or, at least, to pre-injury status. One such concept relates to getting the employee back to work as soon as possible....

www.ishn.com

FOX 28 Spokane

State reallocates ARPA funds following 'Return to Work' program failure

Great Falls, Mont- After a failed attempt to help people get back to work Montana is now reallocating covid-funds to help our frontline workers. In the ARPA commission meeting, it was decided that some of the money used for Montana’s Return to Work program will now be used to help recruit out-of-state nurses.
POLITICS
New York Post

City workers slam Health Department for unsafe return-to-work policies

About 1,000 New York City Health Department employees have signed a letter blasting the agency’s return-to-office guidelines, accusing it of failing to communicate internal COVID-19 cases and not following a “science-informed” approach, including masking and social distancing. “It’s a huge contradiction because we’re the Health Department,” one agency worker told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Virginia State
hrbartender.com

Contingent Workers Should Be Part of Your Recruiting Strategy

We all know recruiting is tough right now. While organizations are trying to hire the best talent, the work still needs to get done. That’s why it’s good for organizations to remember that hiring freelancers / contractors / consultants (sometimes called contingent workers) should be a part of your recruiting strategy. There are several reasons that this makes good business sense. Contingent workers can:
ECONOMY
physicianspractice.com

Review your practice’s compensation methodology before the end of the year

Here’s how to make sure your practice is in compliance with Stark regulation clarifications taking effect January 1st, 2022. As the end of the year approaches, physician practices need to start planning for 2022. From a legal perspective, this planning should include a review of the practice’s compensation methodology to assure compliance with Stark regulation clarifications, which will take effect January 1, 2022.
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

Workers’ Compensation Insurers Find That as Opioid Cost Slows, Marijuana Grows

Workers’ compensation insurers have slashed spending on opioids, reducing the risk of addiction and delayed recovery, but now they are under increasing pressure to reimburse injured workers for a new kind of elixir. Six states now allow or require insurers to reimburse workers’ compensation claimants for medical marijuana if its...
HEALTH
KQED

Got COVID-19 at Your Job and Applying for Workers' Comp in California? Here's How It Works

Since the start of the pandemic, 16 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, at least 20 were hospitalized and hundreds of workers at the company’s California facilities have been infected. According to a Cal/OSHA inspection file obtained by KQED, Foster Farms “could have known and should have known of the continuing COVID-19 hazards.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Compensation#Osha
hrexecutive.com

7 critical questions to consider as you build your vaccine policy

Anticipate many different outcomes as you plan in order to diminish the risk to your workplace and employees. Employers are using an array of initiatives, such as paid time off, financial incentives and restricted access in the workplace to increase employee COVID-19 vaccination rates. Yet, many are struggling to achieve the high vaccination rates necessary to prevent continued outbreaks from the contagious Delta variant. In response, the Biden administration announced that businesses with 100 or more employees must implement a vaccine mandate, with surveillance testing as an alternative for unvaccinated employees. As companies wait for clarity from the forthcoming regulations, they are faced with difficult—and urgent—questions of how to best protect their employees and their business. We address seven critical questions that employers should consider as they roll out their own initiatives.
INDUSTRY
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
theeastcountygazette.com

The SNAP Program May Caused A Pinch For Many

Thousands of people who qualify for food stamps will soon feel the pinch as pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, IRI analysts said. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is home to many unemployed individuals including others who work minimum wage jobs and struggle to make ends meet.
ADVOCACY
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS

