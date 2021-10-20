CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly & more nominated for 2021 MTV EMAs

98online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters and Machine Gun Kelly are among the nominees for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards. Dave Grohl and company...

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

Related
floor8.com

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox getting engaged next?

So with the news that KRAVIS (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker) are officially engaged, many are wondering if Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox will be next to take the plunge. Are Megan Fox and MGK getting engaged?. While Megan definitely got tongues wagging at the MTV VMA awards, earlier...
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Måneskin performing on MTV EMAs, make late-night TV debut

Italian band Måneskin have been announced as performers on the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 14. The “Beggin'” rockers, whose name means “Moonlight” in Danish, will be making their debut on the awards show, where they’re nominated for Best Rock and Best Group. Latin superstar Maluma and German singer Kim Petras will also perform on the show, which will air live from Hungary at 3 p.m. ET across MTV’s various channels. Justin Bieber is the leading nominee, with eight nods.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Halsey
Person
Dave Grohl
94.5 KATS

Foo Fighters Now Have a TATENOKAWA Sake

Foo Fighters are celebrating their 25th anniversary and the release of their new album, Medicine at Midnight, by collaborating with TATENOKAWA to create an original sake: Foo Fighters × Tatenokawa Junmai Daiginjo Hansho Gin. "Hansho Gin" translates to "Midnight Silver." You can watch the promotional video for the collab below.
MUSIC
Rock 108

25 of the Most Savage Machine Gun Kelly Burns

Machine Gun Kelly has become a controversial artist. He's frequently in the news for things such as viral photos and interviews with his girlfriend, Megan Fox; nearly getting into an altercation with former UFC champion Conor McGregor; and getting into a feud with Slipknot's Corey Taylor. Kelly has a strong...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Emas#Abc Audio#Coldplay#Best Group#Mgk#Willow
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
kpopstarz.com

Several K-Pop Artists Nominated for 2021 MTV EMAs

On October 20, the MTV EMAs announced their list of nominees. Among the categories are several K-pop artists who could possibly win. Keep on reading for all the details. BTS, BLACKPINK, and More Nominated for 2021 MTV EMAs. On October 20, the MTV EMAs unveiled their list of nominees. The...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Looks That Kill: Photos Of Nikki Sixx’s Mansion

Nikki Sixx’s 10,000 square foot home in California just sold for $5.18 million, and it is sick. Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has sold his Mediterranean-style mansion in California and hiss imprint is clearly visible. Here are some of the coolest features of the house in Westlake Village and why Nikki Sixx decided to sell it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Celebrities
1029thebuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly Describes Romance With Megan Fox As A “Dark Fairytale”

Machine Gun Kelly describes his relationship with Megan Fox as a “dark fairytale.”. He credits their love with keeping him from totally giving up on living and said, “I came from broken homes and I watched love never work. Then I grew up, where in pop culture they don’t even make romantic movies anymore.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Vulture

Mark Knopfler’s Rock Hall Feud Is Apparently Political

Vulture’s sister vertical the Cut has a recurring column called “I Think About This a Lot,” in which people vent about the minutiae that remain in their brains on loop. If this writer were to ever contribute to it, she would pen a thousand-word opus about Dire Straits’ doomed 2018 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which began with Mark Knopfler refusing to say anything about the honor in the weeks leading up to it and ended with, well, a spectacularly messy ceremony in which the three attending band members had to induct themselves since nobody else would. Coupled with the fact that Knopfler accepted another music award months later in Scotland? It’s October 2021, and the man still hasn’t explained himself. We respect his dedication.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy