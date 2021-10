Two environmental advocates from the Finger Lakes claim they have received threatening letters from Dale Irwin, the CEO of Greenidge Generation, LLC. According to an email sent Tuesday from Seneca Lake Guardian, the two unidentified advocates will testify and release the letters at Wednesday’s state Assembly Hearing on Cryptocurrency Mining in Albany. The email claims that one of the letters by the CEO concludes: “Should it continue, we will explore pursuit of any and all legal remedies available to our company.”

