When I say to people that steel is a vital part of the solution to the climate crisis, I get a lot of confused looks. The global steel market is currently worth an estimated $2.5tn (£1.8tn) and produces 9% of global emissions. Decarbonisation is coming to us all, that’s simply a reality. What is in question is how we as an industry choose to adapt. Do we want to see wholesale disruption and the subsequent loss of thousands of good, union jobs, or a just transition where jobs are retained, and workers are supported to retrain for the new green economy? As a steelworker, it’s my job on the line if we don’t get this right.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO