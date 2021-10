Online retailers have a recurring returns problem, especially in the footwear category where they can be as high as 30 to 40 percent. As e-commerce continues to grow at an exponential rate, this challenge will unfortunately only become more prevalent. But, one company is combining 3D foot scanning and artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to eliminate the issue entirely and give consumers the right shoe fit every time. Aetrex recently unveiled FitGenius, an AI platform that is now integrated into their foot scanning technology. The program works by matching shoppers’ unique foot profiles, which are gathered from a foot scan...

APPAREL ・ 14 HOURS AGO