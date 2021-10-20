CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawhons celebrate 50th anniversary

 7 days ago

Mitchell and Pam were married on Oct. 23, 1971 at St. Marks Baptist Church by the...

Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground With a Delicious S’more Cupcake

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with the new Campfire S’more Cupcake, now available at P & J’s Southern Takeout at Pioneer Hall. Campfire S’more Cupcake – $5.99. Graham cracker cupcake with chocolate mousse-Italian meringue. This s’mores cupcake was the perfect...
FOOD & DRINKS
springhappenings.com

Northampton Elementary School Celebrates 50th Anniversary And Opens 25-Year-Old Time Capsule

Klein, Texas – Northampton Elementary School celebrated its 50th anniversary this past Tuesday, October 19, and held a retro-themed party for kids, parents, and faculty to celebrate the milestone. The event got a special surprise when in the days leading up to it a staff member found a time capsule in a closet while looking for materials for the party. The 25-year-old capsule was an exciting and fitting addition to the party where it was opened and unpacked by Principal Lisa Campbell and a handful of students and teachers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
#St Marks Baptist Church
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
The Independent

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in memory of David Amess

The crowd gathered in the darkness of Belfairs sports ground in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday (16 October) while carrying lanterns and candles to honour Sir David, who the elected MP of the area. The field is the same where the day before an air ambulance landed, as paramedics tried to save...
U.K.
CBS San Francisco

Dream Inspires Concord Minister To Take Food, Clothing and Scripture To Homeless Campsites

CONCORD (KPIX) — A Concord man is devoting his retirement to creating what he calls a Love Revolution among the homeless in his community. Jack Fliehmann rises at 2:30AM to make breakfast and lunch for about 50 homeless people around Concord. He loads bags of sandwiches, snacks, and supplies for his daily route to more than two dozen campsites. At Willow Pass Park, Fliehmann delivers to Bob Kraft in his tent and asks if he needs anything else to survive the cold evenings. “You need any extra warmth for tomorrow?” Fliehmann asked. Oh no, just in the morning,” Kraft responded. Fliehmann also fully-charges a battery...
CONCORD, CA
Celebrations
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Tom Rogers! We selected Tom after admiring the fabulous new mural which he co-created at The Brüdergarten Beer Garden (located at Shepherd’s Old Field Market). Tom and fellow artist Dan Ropp designed and painted the 15-foot high x 30-foot wide piece in just under two weeks! […] The post St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
wrde.com

Hocker's Celebrates 50th Anniversary

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- A local, beloved grocery store is celebrating a major milestone. Gerald and Emily Hocker have owned G&E Hocker's Supermarket for 50 years. The occasion is marked in the store with balloons, a special thank you card for the community, and a place for shoppers to leave their well wishes for the store.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
wwnytv.com

Watertown church celebrates 50th anniversary of rebuild

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been fifty years since one North Country church built back better. In 1969, the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Watertown was destroyed by fire. After two years of fundraising, the community was able to rebuild it in 1971. Now, 50 years later,...
WATERTOWN, NY
utk.edu

Nursing Kicks Off 50th Anniversary Celebration

This semester, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s College of Nursing is marking the beginning of a yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary. “Fifty years of excellence could not be possible without strong leadership, amazing students, dedicated faculty and staff, and a community of supporters,” said Victoria Niederhauser, dean and Sara Rosenbalm Croley Endowed Dean’s Chair of the college. “We are looking forward to a bright future with continued growth in enrollment, new facilities, and advancing nursing science through discovery and research.”
KNOXVILLE, TN

