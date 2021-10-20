Lawhons celebrate 50th anniversary

This semester, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s College of Nursing is marking the beginning of a yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary. “Fifty years of excellence could not be possible without strong leadership, amazing students, dedicated faculty and staff, and a community of supporters,” said Victoria Niederhauser, dean and Sara Rosenbalm Croley Endowed Dean’s Chair of the college. “We are looking forward to a bright future with continued growth in enrollment, new facilities, and advancing nursing science through discovery and research.”
Comments / 0