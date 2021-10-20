Wildflower meadow and pond plants at Depot Park

Before totally calling it quits, the Lawrenceville Garden Club planted a tree at Lawrenceville City Park commemorating 67 years of city beautification. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HERMITAGE — Workers circled the pond in Julia’s Garden, spreading soil. Aside from the noise of a truck leaving the work site, the only sound came from the pond’s new waterfalls. Named in honor of the late Julia Forker Buhl, the work Wednesday morning in Julia’s Garden, located in a...
For 14 years after he left college in 1968, Mervin Wallace hunted for native flowers in Missouri. It began as a hobby, but a few decades later, it would become the way he met his wife and started the Missouri Wildflowers Nursery southwest of Jefferson City. The wildflowers nursery opened...
AVON – With speeches and smiles, people of all ages came to Circle Park in Avon Saturday to help celebrate the planting of two new trees. “We are just celebrating getting new trees into the parks that people can enjoy,” said Ashley Comeau, Avon’s parks commissioner. Event organizers dubbed the...
Members of WoodmenLife in Conway, a nonprofit organization that offers life insurance and retirement products, completed a beautification project recently where they planted a Willow Oak and a Red Maple Tree at Fifth Avenue Park. The beautification project was done by a group of volunteers and members of Conway’s WoodmenLife...
On Sept. 24, Urban Corps of San Diego County, the City of La Mesa and Tree San Diego hosted a tree-planting event at Aztec Park. The free event gave La Mesa residents and businesses an opportunity to plant trees and learn about proper care and maintenance. The event was part...
Twelve white doves now burst out of the gazebo at a pocket park off Anderson Road thanks to volunteers. They have been there all along, but were hidden under 30 years of plant growth. Find them at the bird entry park gazebo art installation west of Flicker Avenue. It’s a place where you could enjoy a cozy picnic and then take a stroll to the Ditch and see even more remarkable work done by volunteers.
If you’ve walked near the woods or on a shady trail in the late summer or fall, you’ve probably passed by today’s featured plant, but you may not have noticed it. Jumpseed is native to most of the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains. This member of the buckwheat family thrives in shade or partial shade, especially near woodlands or thickets. It may “be more common in woodlands with a history of disturbance.” Its small flowers don’t attract much attention.
Artists and artisans have had months to create a new selection of colorful works for indoor décor along with a creative variety of handcrafted pieces for yards and patios. Delayed since April 2020, Art-in-the-Park returns on two “Super Saturdays” – Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – along with music, a silent auction and food trucks to add to the festive feel.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s oldest park, Cooper Park is located in the South Salt Creek Neighborhood. On Saturday, it got a face lift with the addition of new trees. After some recent improvements made to Cooper Park, neighbors thought they’d step it up a notch. They hoped to give the park new life by planting about a handful of treas on the north side of Cooper Park.
Wildflowers are a feast for the eye and food for the soul. . They sing a silent song, according to those who enjoy their vibrant hues in early spring. Then, a few months later, the autumn showcases in the forests and orchards are just as magnificent, glorious, and stunning when they arrive during October’s decisive summit in a fusion of vibrant yellows, oranges and reds.
DULUTH, Minn.- Members of Duluth Public Works and Utilities are cleaning up the Hartley Park pond just in time for winter. As a part of routine maintenance, crew members began clearing out tree debris and cattail plants from the pond’s dam Tuesday morning. The pond will be undergoing its annual...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keep Omaha Beautiful will be hosting an event to plant 115 native trees in several Omaha parks on Friday afternoon. Keep Omaha Beautiful, in collaboration with Turner Construction and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, said the trees will be planted in Crosskey Villages and Willow Wood Parks. The tree planting event is part of the Trees for Omaha program, a partnership between KOB and the City’s Park and Recreation Department.
Philly’s urban forest is growing! This fall, Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are planting more than 1,000 trees in Philly parks to help preserve and restore the city’s tree canopy. The plantings will take place in Wissahickon Valley Park and Tacony Creek Park:. Wissahickon: Nearly 500 native...
SPRING HOPE — In perhaps the largest non-Pumpkin Festival event at Depot Park in years, several churches raised money selling barbecue on Saturday. The Spring Hope Church of God claimed first place in the Pig at the Depot cook-off, but organizers say attendees were the real winners, with $5 barbecue plates available from around a dozen nonprofit organizations.
Staunton State Park, Colorado's newest, continues to expand its offerings to outdoor recreation. I first wrote about hiking there about four years ago, and then again last year. I visited it again a couple of weeks ago and visited its one-month-old visitors center. It is a nice spacious building, and it's design fits in well with the old cabins that are still on the park's grounds.
