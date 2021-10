A man resembling Brian Laundrie found himself handcuffed by US Marshals after someone misidentified him as the fugitive. He was hiking the Appalachian Trail and taking a day off at a resort when he was detained. The federal agents recommended he shave his beard to avoid further complications. Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday. Police and FBI have been searching the 25,000-acre nature preserve – where Mr Laundrie was reportedly hiking alone – for more than a month and have employed the use of a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO