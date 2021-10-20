CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Authorities search Illinois canal for Stacy Peterson’s body, her sister says

By Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Authorities searched the Illinois & Michigan canal near Lockport on Tuesday at the urging of the sister of Stacy Peterson, the missing wife of convicted murderer Drew Peterson, her sister said. Illinois State Police confirmed they searched the area with help from the FBI, though they did...

Comments / 14

Dawn Dixon
7d ago

May God-bless you Cassandra and aid in your efforts to find your sister. In the name of the Father the Son and the Holy Ghost Amen.

Shelly Morgan
7d ago

I have always suspected under the Bolingbrook Medical Center. That building was being built at the same time. If she was buried under there before foundation was laid there is no way they would find her.

