The Government is planning to increase deliveries across the country by changing the rules around companies’ trading rights.A consultation is being launched on Friday on companies’ “cabotage” rights, with Whitehall proposing to extend them to strengthen supply chains and prevent shops running out of goods or putting prices up.Cabotage rules govern the transport of goods or passengers within one country by a transport operator from a different country.Currently hauliers from the EU can only make up to two trips between two places in the UK within one week.The long-term answer to the supply chain issues we’re currently experiencing must be...

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO