Attack On Titan's anime adaptation is set to come to a close early next year and with the dark franchise recently revealing a new trailer that gives fans of the Scout Regiment a new look at the war between Marley and Paradis, the series has revealed when fans can expect the premiere episode to land for the second half of season four. With the first half of the final season-ending on quite the cliffhanger as Eren Jaeger stares down the forces of Marley, it seems as though the war is set to reach new heights in the grand finale.

