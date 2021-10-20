Texas nurse convicted of murdering patients with air injections

Three years ago, Pamela Lack thought she had found the house she would retire in. The three-bedroom home in Paradise, California, was surrounded by old cedars and a large heritage oak, and had a backyard for her grandchildren and a guesthouse for her aging parents. Lack, a 64-year-old resident of nearby Chico, had savings from a previous home sale and had met with an accountant, and was ready to apply for a mortgage.

PARADISE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO