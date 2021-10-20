CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood Review

By Nick Petrasiti
TheSixthAxis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood is a game that I’ve been hammering my head against for the last fortnight, and mainly in frustration. Like a lot of people, I’m a fan of Left 4 Dead and the formula of this co-op shooter genre in general, so why don’t I love Back 4 Blood?...

www.thesixthaxis.com

TheSixthAxis

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Review

Once again it is time to step in to the Dark Pictures Anthology and make morally dubious decisions whilst having the willies put up you, so to speak. House of Ashes is the third entry in the series, and following on from Man of Medan’s ageing ghost ship and Little Hope’s bewitched tale, this game falls head first in to a subterranean cave system filled with scampering, skittering monsters.
TheSixthAxis

Marvel’s Avengers update 1.50 adds… werewolf Captain America!?

Marvel’s Avengers update 1.50 is now available to download. This latest patch for the superhero brawler will show as version 2.0.4 on other platforms – you’ll need to install it before slipping into the attire of your favourite costumed characters. Something spooky is certainly afoot as developer Crystal Dynamics looks...
