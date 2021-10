At the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the guidance was simple: Get whichever shot you can as soon as it's available to you. But now that mixing and matching vaccines has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), many of us are wondering if we should try a different shot for our COVID booster. As of now, the FDA's acting commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, has said that the agency is not recommending one vaccine over another, The New York Times reports. And the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots still have to be officially approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before they can be rolled out, so you have some time to decide. But if you're feeling uncertain, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has some useful advice to put things in perspective.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO