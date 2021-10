US regulators are reportedly exploring ways to develop better guidelines for banks and their clients to hold crypto assets, a top bank regulator has said.Jelena McWilliams, chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), said on Tuesday that US bank regulators are working on precise guidelines for banks interested in engaging with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.“I think that we need to allow banks in this space, while appropriately managing and mitigating risk. If we don’t bring this activity inside the banks, it is going to develop outside of the banks...The federal regulators won’t be able to regulate it,” Ms McWilliams...

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO