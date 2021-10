According to data from ByBt, bitcoin saw major liquidations as a result of the recent 24-hour price dip. Last week on October 20 Bitcoin reached a new all-time high (ATH) after it surged to over $67,000. A few days prior to the all-time high breaking point, the first crypto-linked ETF launched in the U.S. market. Not only did the ETF launch help push up the BTC price, it also saw record crypto inflows of $1.47 billion.

