Video Games

God of War (2018) is getting a PC release

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing in the footsteps of Days Gone and Horizon: Zero Dawn, 2018’s God of War is making the jump to PC in 2022. “Our primary goal when bringing God of War to PC was to highlight the exceptional...

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

'God of War' Is Another PlayStation Exclusive to Be Added to PC

PlayStation and Xbox consoles have long been heralded as staple devices for serious gamers, as these decked-out consoles offer cinematic play experiences in their AAA titles that aren't always available for PC. While PC gamers have arguably a wider library of games to choose from, those who forgo the console experience often miss out on these well-loved titles.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Sony’s PC Push Continues With God Of War

Sony have slowly but surely been dipping their toes into the PC space in recent years. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are already available and the two most recent Uncharted games are on the way in a collection early next year. They won’t be alone. They’ll be joined in the early part of next year by a PC release of 2018’s God of War, set to release January 14th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: God of War (2018) is coming to PC

We’re thrilled to announce that God of War (2018) will be coming to PC on January 14, 2022! All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release. As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God of War’ is coming to PC in January 2022

Sony’s 2018 PlayStation epic God of War is finally coming to PC, with the game set to bring the god-slaying journey of warrior Kratos and his son Atreus to Steam and Epic Games Store early in 2022. The announcement came via the official PlayStation Blog, with developer Santa Monica Studio’s...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#God Of War#The Playstation Blog#Dlss#Reflex#Exile
techraptor.net

God of War PC Release Date Revealed for Steam

Get ready to get hype -- the God of War PC release date has been revealed for Steam and you'll be able to enjoy the adventures of Kratos with stunning 4K graphics in just a few short months. The God of War franchise has been around for quite a while...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

God Of War Makes Its Way To PC Next Year

God of War was possibly one of the most beloved games on the PlayStation 4 platform. The game represented and a new vision for the franchise from developers Sony Santa Monica. We saw the young and angry Kratos become an old man with his eager son in tow. It was truly a spectacular experience and now, more people will be able to play this Norse epic early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

God of War PC will finally be on Steam and the Epic Games Store

Santa Monica Studios’ God of War (2018) will no longer be a Sony exclusive. God of War PC will debut on Steam and Epic Games Store early next year. Santa Monica Studios posted on the PlayStation Blog announcing that PlayStation 4’s best-selling game God of War is headed to PC. Although this has been rumored and speculated on for a long time now, the announcement still feels like it came out of the left field. There hasn’t been a lot of indicators that an announcement will be made specifically this week. Huge announcements like this are usually reserved for conventions like E3, or at the very least, during Sony’s State of Play.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

PlayStation to Launch God of War on PC in January

It’s been rumored for some time now, and given the success of prior PC ports, it’s certainly no surprise. One of PlayStation’s most beloved titles releases on PC on January 14, 2022. The news was announced this morning as the official Steam page went live, and PlayStation released a new...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS4 Exclusive God of War Releasing on PC in January

God of War is coming to PC. Kratos and Atreus' inaugural Norse adventure will release on PC on 14th January, 2022, Sony has confirmed. Developed in-house at Santa Monica Studio, this version of the game is now up for pre-order on digital PC marketplaces such as Steam. The PC version...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'God of War' Finally Announces Release Date for PC

Three years after the game’s original release on PlayStation, Santa Monica Studio has finally announced the release date for God of War‘s PC edition: January 2022. Coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the new version will offer better visuals overall with 4K resolution support and unlocked framerates as well as both NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies. The game will now run on 21:9 ultrawide screens with full compatibility with PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and new DualSense controllers on top of your typical mouse-and-keyboard setup, the latter of which will also receive custom mapping options. As expected, Santa Monica Studio has also included bonus content for the release, which includes an Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin, a Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin, a Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin, a Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin and the Death’s Vow Armor Set for both Kratos and Atreus.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

God of War PC Port Dominates Sales Charts

Sony’s God of War is already taking the PC market by storm with an outstanding sales performance. It is no secret that Sony has been increasing its efforts to appease PC gamers. Microsoft proved that PC gamers are a considerably sized market with its PC Game Pass success. After this...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

God of War is coming to PC: What we know so far

Shortly after a Steam database listing revealed that God of War might be coming to PC, a Steam listing has officially revealed that God of War launching on PC next year. The Steam listing states that God of War will launch on January 14, 2022. Here's what we know so far about the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

God of War on PC is 4K, Ultrawide, DLSS and No FPS Cap

The PC version of God of War promises to be impressive. We will be able to play in 4K and no fps cap, and the game will support DLSS and ultrawide monitors. Shadows and reflections will also be improved. The most important event of yesterday in the games industry turned...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sony’s God of War Is Finally Coming to PC After 3 Years

2018’s God of War reboot introduced the franchise to a new generation of gamers. The emphasis on a cinematic and heartfelt experience differentiated the game from previous entries. Renowned for exploration and RPG elements as well, PlayStation owners were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience. Three years later, this experience exclusive to the PlayStation will be exclusive no longer.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

God of War Windows PC trailer teases launch of new game

PC gamers looking forward to the launch of the once exclusive PlayStation game God of War on Windows computers early next year are sure to enjoy the three-minute announcement trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the game, storyline and characters if you haven’t already enjoyed it on PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

God of War PC means the platform wars are over, boy

I still remember the first time I saw the original 2005 God of War: not on a screen, but a bunch of postcard-sized screenshots in a PlayStation 2 magazine. One showed the hydra, the game's opening boss, and I simply couldn't believe that this thing was on a PlayStation 2: the sheer size of it! And there's a small angry man in the jaws! I devoured the words on the page but the screenshots had already done their job: A few months down the line, I was snapping that thing's jaw in half with a big smile.
VIDEO GAMES

