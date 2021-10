A Billings pediatrician said she excited that the Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available for children ages 5 through 11 . “It looks very promising. They’re going to do the FDA review and then the ACIP, which is sort of the advisory panel for the CDC, is going to meet so we still have probably a couple more weeks. But it’s still much closer than we’ve been in a long time, which is exciting,” said Dr. Kathryn Lysenger, a pediatrician at Billings Clinic.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO