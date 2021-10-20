Soul of the Blues

(There was a time when rock and roll was the future; today, 20 years or more into the 21st century, its past has become more legend than history. So for those who arrived a little late for the party – and what a party it was – The Rock and Roll Canon will look back at the musicians who played crucial roles in the making of the myth. These are the men and women who any serious student or fan of rock and roll must be familiar with, and whose music was an integral part of a story that is slowly fading into legend.

