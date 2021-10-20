CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global oil refiners crank up output as margins recover to pre-COVID levels

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 9 days ago

Oil refiners are ramping up output to meet a synchronized uptick in demand across Asia, Europe and the United States, but plant maintenance and high natural gas prices will constrain supply in the fourth quarter, company officials and analysts said. This comes as profits for producing ground transportation fuels...

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

mix929.com

SK Innovation expects refining margins to post steady Q4 growth

SEOUL (Reuters) – SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins in the fourth quarter are expected to post steady growth as COVID-19 recedes and demand returns. The company posted an operating profit of 619 billion won ($528.95 million) in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Winter chill set to keep oil prices near $80 a barrel

Oil prices will hold near $80 as the yr ends, as tight supplies and higher gas bills encourage a switch to crude for power generation, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The survey of 41 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $70.89 a barrel in 2021, the highest forecast for the yr since April 2019.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and there's nothing Biden can do about it

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are already dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store and when filling up at the pump. Next up: Home heating bills. US households that rely on natural gas for heating will spend an average of $746 to heat their homes this winter, up 30% from last winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Retail natural gas prices are expected to hit the highest levels since the winter of 2005-2006.
Reuters

Rising gas prices lift Eni profits back to pre-COVID levels

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) beat expectations with third-quarter profit which jumped back to pre-COVID levels, boosted by higher gas prices that could give an additional lift to earnings in coming months. The group, which lifted operating cash guidance for the year, said on Friday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil drops more than 1% as U.S. stockpiles rise sharply

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation's largest storage hub emptied further. The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long...
TRAFFIC
alaskapublic.org

Global supply shortages are driving up Alaska oil prices

Alaska’s oil prices are at their highest since 2014 amid a global energy crunch. Alaska North Slope crude has been trending up for most of 2021. On Tuesday it closed at more than $87 a barrel. The ramp up in Alaska oil prices is set by the global market. And...
ALASKA STATE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
TRAFFIC
gcaptain.com

Asia Rushes to Snap Up American Gas to Keep Boilers, Furnaces Lit

Asian liquefied natural gas traders are rushing to secure shipments from the U.S., where prices are among the cheapest in the world, amid a dash to replenish supply before the winter. Firms in China and Japan, the two biggest importers, are seeking to procure LNG specifically from the U.S., and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

China issues plan to hit carbon emission peak before 2030

China will take action to reduce waste, promote renewables and unconventional fuel, and reform its electricity network as part of its plan to bring carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, China's cabinet said on Tuesday. The new action plan repeats China's targets to bring wind and solar capacity to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
