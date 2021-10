Concrete: upon this rock-like composite we have built our church – and our houses, roads, bridges, skyscrapers, and factories. As a species we consume more than 4.1 billion tonnes of the stuff every year, more than any other material except water. (You’re almost certainly sitting or standing on it right now.) That’s a problem, because concrete – and in particular cement, concrete’s key ingredient – is catastrophic for the environment. The cement industry alone generates 2.8bn tonnes of CO2 every year, more than any country other than China and the US – and somewhere between four and eight percent of all global man-made carbon emissions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO