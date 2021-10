In a Town Meeting lasting nearly three hours, voters ultimately passed all 20 items that were up for consideration. The Oct. 25 meeting, which attracted more than 150 voters, was not without controversy. As a number of speakers — both government officials and voters — noted, there has been recent distrust between the government and the people in Wareham. The two groups seem completely at odds, as in June when a record number of voters turned up to Town Meeting to vote down a rezoning effort that was backed by many town officials.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO