According to a picture posted by Nerdist, Good Omens season 2 has started filming. News broke last year that Good Omens would return to Amazon Prime for a second season. Good Omens originally aired last year and is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s joint novel. The book came out in 1990 and has a lengthier name of Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. As the title of the book makes clear, the book was a humorous collaboration between the two writers. The story revolves around an angel Aziraphale and a demon Crowley’s attempt to stop the coming of the Antichrist. At odds with each other, they come to grow close as they follow witch Agnes Nutter’s prophecy.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO