Black Lives Matter: 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' opens on Broadway

 8 days ago
"Thoughts of a Colored Man" just opened, and it has already made history. It is the first Broadway show ever, representatives say, to star, be written by, be directed by and be lead-produced by Black artists. At a recent showing, the audience was loving this work by Keenan Scott...

Watch Clips from Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man

The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on October 13 at the John Golden Theatre, and audiences can get a sneak peek at what to expect from the new play. Footage of the cast, including Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Esau Pritchett, are now available. Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. Check out the clips below!
‘Thoughts of A Colored Man’: One Race, Many Stories

The dream is no longer deferred. At least not the one of Broadway accomplishment for Keenan Scott II. After a 2019 run at Syracuse Stage his new play, Thoughts of A Colored Man, opened earlier this week at the Golden Theatre—and it’s simply fabulous. The 90-minute work takes place in...
'A Bronx Tale, the Musical' features Sayreville grad in starring role

When “A Bronx Tale, the Musical” opens at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal on Oct. 29, Sayreville native Michael Ferlita will take on the role of Calogero. Ferlita, who was part of the 20th anniversary tour of the musical “Rent,” is a 2012 graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School. He credits the opportunities he had in school productions for much of his success. During his four years of high school, Ferlita had lead roles in “No, No, Nanette,” “Les Miserables,” “Grease” and “Jekyll & Hyde.” He is grateful for the guidance of music teacher James Craft, director Dr. Michael Piccuirro and choreographer Tara Cook.
Broadway at the Bass opens with safeguards

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has contracted with MDLab, a mobile healthcare provider that specializes in onsite screening tests, to conduct COVID-19 testing of all traveling performers, local stagehands and crew, as well as venue staff during the upcoming Broadway at the Bass series.
Founder of The Temptations Says the Group Has Always Come First

To hear him tell his story, Otis Williams has always been just a southern boy from Texarkana, Texas, who, while growing up, loved the “devil’s music.”. His two grandmothers took care of him when his mother moved to Detroit in search of better employment and living conditions for the musically inclined troublemaker.
Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof That ‘Majority’ Of Rap Fans Aren’t Vaccinated

A hip-hop concert that was planned for November 7th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled by promoters due to the venue’s new vaccine mandate. Promoters 2D Productions & Entertainment and Big Step Entertainment organized the show, which was supposed to feature Rakim, KRS‐One, and Slick Rick. Chubb Rock and JJ Fad were also on the bill as special guests.
Singer Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Announce Engagement

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest...
Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
