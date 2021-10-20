Black Lives Matter: 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' opens on Broadway

The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on October 13 at the John Golden Theatre, and audiences can get a sneak peek at what to expect from the new play. Footage of the cast, including Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Esau Pritchett, are now available. Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. Check out the clips below!

