Ohio State

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Toby Wilson Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 7 days ago
Freshman offensive lineman Toby Wilson is now officially a member of the Ohio State football program after shedding his black stripe following Tuesday evening’s practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The 6-foot-2 and 298-pound Wilson, who is the son of offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson, played his high school ball at nearby Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy. He turned down scholarship offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Navy, North Texas, Toledo, West Virginia and Western Kentucky to walk on for the Buckeyes.

Wilson has appeared in three games at center for Ohio State so far this season, totaling 38 snaps against Akron, Rutgers and Maryland.

“He’s a coach’s kid, that’s the first thing I can say,” offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “He’s been around the game. He’s grown up in the game. We’ve had injuries with the rest of the backup centers and Toby’s played the position, so we put him in there and he’s continued to grow and grow and grow. He’s doing a great job. He’s earned where he is and he’s playing pretty well.

“A couple of the games, he’s gone in there and made some really, really good blocks for a freshman walk-on to go into that situation. I think he’ll continue to grow and get better and work hard, so I’m pretty proud of what he’s done.”

Wilson is the first walk-on and eighth player overall to shed his black stripe since the start of the season, joining kicker Noah Ruggles and wide receiver Jayden Ballard on Sept. 7; linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and safety Andre Turrentine on Sept. 15; and defensive tackle Mike Hall and cornerback Jakailin Jonhnson on Sept. 22.

Woody Hayes
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

